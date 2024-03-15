iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $125.23. 27,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,881. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

