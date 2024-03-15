iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock remained flat at $106.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,871. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.