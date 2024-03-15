iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 6.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $132.41. 936,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $85.49 and a 52-week high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.