iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iSun Stock Up 1.1 %

iSun stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iSun has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Get iSun alerts:

Institutional Trading of iSun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iSun by 442.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iSun by 90.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93,014 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.