Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$77,350.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVN stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

