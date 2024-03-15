Jabil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 375% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,116 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Jabil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $23.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. 3,700,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.