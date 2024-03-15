Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $149.38 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

