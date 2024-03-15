Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Buys C$292,846.62 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 133,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$292,846.62.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE JAG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,723. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.46. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.