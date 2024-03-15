Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.47.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.35. 147,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

