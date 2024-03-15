Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,066 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 642,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

