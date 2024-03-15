Jason Eric Evans Sells 4,840 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $58,408.96.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

