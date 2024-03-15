Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

