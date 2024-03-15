JOE (JOE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.14 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. JOE has a total market cap of $288.06 million and approximately $80.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,779,330 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

