John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.53

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 9910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

