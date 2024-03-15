JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $58.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

