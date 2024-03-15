JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.