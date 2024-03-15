JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.06).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 175.04 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.65. The firm has a market cap of £26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.32 ($2.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

