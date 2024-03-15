Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.95469887 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $702,320,471.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

