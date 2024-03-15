Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.80. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 82,256 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $509.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

