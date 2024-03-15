Karl Trouchet Purchases 31,300 Shares of Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Karl Trouchet acquired 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$56,496.50 ($37,414.90).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camplify Holdings Limited engages in the operation of peer-to-peer digital marketplace platforms to connect recreational vehicle (RV) owners to hirers in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Austria. The company operates Camplify, a platform that offers RVs, including caravans, motorhomes, camper trailers, and campervans for rent; and PaulCamper, a peer-to-peer RV sharing platform.

