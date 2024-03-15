KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $54.30

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $57.84. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 135,553 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,130,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 183,266 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

