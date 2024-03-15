KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE KB opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 54,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 120,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

