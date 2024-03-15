KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE KB opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $58.52.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.