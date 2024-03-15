KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 14th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 131,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at KBR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.