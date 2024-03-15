Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of KEQU opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,227.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

