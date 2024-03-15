Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.94. 1,040,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

