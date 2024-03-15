Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,085,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,289. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

