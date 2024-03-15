Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.16 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $801.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

