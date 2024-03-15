Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 52,487 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.49.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

