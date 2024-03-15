Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LARK opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

