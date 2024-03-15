Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $630,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

