Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Down to $38.74

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $37.08. Lazard shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 117,317 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.19%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

