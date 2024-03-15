Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.89.

LEA opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

