Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.50

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 21904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,675 shares of company stock worth $5,606,863. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

