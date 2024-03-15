Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.50

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 21904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insider Activity at Legacy Housing
In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,675 shares of company stock worth $5,606,863. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
