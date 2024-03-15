Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

