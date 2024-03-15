Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $1,007,005.86 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.38. 179,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,441. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.46.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Leidos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 217,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.