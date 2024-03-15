Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.02. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

