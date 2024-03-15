Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 535,869 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.