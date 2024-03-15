Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s
Leslie’s Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.