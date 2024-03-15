Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 4.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.13. 539,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,660,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.