Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,169,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session's volume of 1,272,034 shares.The stock last traded at $58.25 and had previously closed at $57.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

