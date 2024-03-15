Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $280,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after acquiring an additional 728,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $92,196,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,940 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

