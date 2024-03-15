Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $456,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.74 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.