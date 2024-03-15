Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $456,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.74 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.