Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Acquires $617,033.46 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,257,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

