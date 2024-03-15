Linda Baddour Sells 500 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waters Trading Up 2.1 %

WAT stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.66. 160,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.52 and a 200-day moving average of $294.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,981,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.