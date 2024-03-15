Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LGF-A opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

In other news, CEO Jon Feltheimer acquired 100,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,088,988 shares in the company, valued at $18,466,653.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

