Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.93 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $267.62 million and $35.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001992 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001385 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001280 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

