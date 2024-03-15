Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,176,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,108 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithium Americas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

