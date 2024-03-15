LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.26. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30,005 shares changing hands.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
