LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.26. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 30,005 shares changing hands.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveWire Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

