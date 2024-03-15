Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

