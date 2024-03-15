Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 301109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

