Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 5,676,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,582,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

